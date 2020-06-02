Pay parking is returning to on-street parking closest to Kelowna’s waterfront. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pay parking returns to Kelowna’s waterfront

Other areas will remain no-charge until June 15

Pay parking is slowly coming back to Kelowna’s downtown.

On-street parking closest to the waterfront, as well as parking along Rose Avenue and Abbott Street in front of the Kelowna General Hospital, are now back to being paid parking areas.

The remainder of on-street parking areas will remain no-charge until June 15, with posted time limits still in effect.

“We have seen a steady increase in activity within all parking areas, with a more significant rise in the downtown and hospital areas,” the city’s manager of parking services Dave Duncan said.

“The re-introduction of pay parking helps to establish on-street spaces as short-term, encouraging long-term parkers to find parking in parkades and parking lots.”

The first 30 minutes of parking in the downtown and South Pandosy on-street business areas will be free of charge when people use the PayByPhone app. The city said this is to minimize touching hard surfaces.

The offer will be available to users once a day until Aug. 31.

The app is available through the App Store, Google Play and Blackberry stores.

The city suspended paid parking in late March as demand declined once people started working from home and self-isolated.

Temporary five-minute parking zones will remain in place until further notice, to help support businesses that rely on curbside pick-up and pick-up delivery.

For more information on the city’s parking strategy, as well as to see real-time occupancy, visit this website.

READ: Rogers Communications begins virtual hiring for 250 jobs in Kelowna

READ: Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ unrest

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Just Posted

Pay parking returns to Kelowna’s waterfront

Other areas will remain no-charge until June 15

Rogers Communications begins virtual hiring for 350 jobs in Kelowna

Rogers is hiring for its new Customer Solutions Centre

UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Fire crews respond in full force to blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ arrest

“A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

Waterparks, rec facilities in Kelowna may reopen late June

‘What we think the plan is today, may change tomorrow’

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Morning Start: #BlackLivesMatter started with a love letter

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Rain forecast could flood entrance tunnel, city staff to evaluate

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Most Read