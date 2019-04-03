Peak Pride paints rainbow on Big White Ski Resort

Peak Pride is making a triumphant return to Big White Ski Resort for the third year.

The mountain will be filled with food, drink colour and drag queens to celebrate the third annual event from April 5 to 7.

“Peak Pride is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate pride and make lasting memories against the backdrop of beautiful, snow-covered mountains,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns.

“With some truly wonderful entertainment and and an array of inclusive spaces and great venues at Big White, this is a weekend you don’t want to miss.”

This year’s events include a welcome reception on Friday night with admission donations supporting Etcetera Youth Kelowna.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with the Mountain Pride Parade with reams of colourful costumes and flags making their way down the mountain slopes and through the village. Skiers and snowboarders will meet at the bottom of the Bullet Lift at 2 p.m and head down Sun Run at 2:30 p.m. The Mountain Pride Parade will stop by the Firehall where they will be joined by folks on foot as everyone continues into the village.

Saturday afternoon invites attendees to join the Ales & Apres Mountain Beer Fest and The Peaks Culinary Walk. Snowshoe Sam’s is the place to be after 9 p.m. as wipeOUT gets underway with the help of Kelowna’s own drag stars, Freida Whales, Sparkle, Alexa Nerezza, and Ella Lamoureux. The party’s headliner is DJ DrewG. Hailing from San Diego, DJ DrewG. has produced official remixes for the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, Blondie, Ed Sheeran, and RuPaul.

The final event of the weekend brings festival goers together for the Fab Farewell Brunch on Sunday at the Blarney Stone Irish Tavern.

“This weekend is going to be a blast for our entire community, including allies. That support really creates an inclusive environment and helps the LGBT2Q+ community feel welcome in a broader sense,” said Baulkham.

“We also have events at all price points, including by donation, so there is an opportunity for people to check out the festivities and celebrate while giving back to Etcetera Youth Kelowna.”

Select tickets for Peak Pride at Big White are available and can be purchased online at peakpride.ca/bigwhite2019

