PHOTOS: Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing opens Kelowna location

Flights of Bad Tattoo beers are prepared at the Kelowna location. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Bad Tattoo Kelowna bartender Desirae Hoppe prepares drinks. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Bad Tattoo Kelowna bartender Desirae Hoppe prepares drinks. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Canned Bad Tattoo beers are available for purchase at the Kelowna location. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Canned Bad Tattoo beers are available for purchase at the Kelowna location. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Bad Tattoo Kelowna is located on Clement Avenue by Richter Street. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Penticton-based Bad Tattoo Brewing opened its new Kelowna location on Friday (July 23), an expansion 13 months in the making.

“It’s been a journey to get here and we’re all very excited,” said Ryan Gurney, the general manager and part-owner of the Kelowna location. “It’s been a lot of hard work and I’m just glad that we’re at the finish line.”

READ MORE: Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing will expand to Kelowna this summer

There are 50 staff members employed at the new brewpub, located on Clement Avenue by Richter Street. The Kelowna location has an expanded menu that features 15 different pizzas and 20 beer options.

“We probably introduce a new beer every two weeks,” said Gurney. “We’re always transitioning, cycling through, keeping it fresh and interesting.”

He added that Penticton regulars can expect a different ambiance at the Kelowna location.

“The energy is gonna be different. But it’s still the same awesome beer and awesome pizzas that everybody is used to,” he said.

A pilot brewing system is currently being developed, which he said will allow the restaurant to mix and match unique beer flavours.

“We’ll make them here locally, put them on tap and see what the response is,” he said.

In terms of what he’s looking forward to the most, he said that it’s meeting new people and sharing good times.

“We’re gonna be busy. It’s gonna be awesome. It feels like it’s almost normal again,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna city staff not a fan of ‘2020’ tower proposal

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerCraft BreweriesKelownaOkanaganPenticton