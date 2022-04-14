Pickleball returns to Kelowna Curling Club

The club is scheduled to host trade shows as well this summer

After another great curling season, the Kelowna Curling Club has taken the ice out to change to pickleball for the spring and summer.

It’s the second year the club has decided to take the ice out and bring in pickleball for the warmer months.

“What we’re finding is there’s a demand for (pickleball) but people are also wanting to come down and use the restaurant and the games room we have,” said Kelowna Curling Club General Manager Jock Tyre. “People are coming down and making an activity out of it, which is one of the reasons why we put the pickleball back in. It gives people something to do other than just go to a bar or a restaurant.”

With pickleball becoming a growing sport, the club had members reach out to them saying they should welcome it to the facility.

“Pickleball Kelowna reached out to us, we had some members saying ‘you should try getting pickleball in,” said Tyre. “Initially it was a little slow to take off but towards the end of summer it started to pick up some steam.”

The curling club is trying to make the transition to being open year-round with curling, pickleball and other activities.

They also host many trade shows throughout the spring and summer. Craft Culture already took place a couple of weeks ago, though they have more on schedule including the rock, gem and mineral show in June, a tattoo show and Hopscotch Festival in July and a ski-swap in September.

