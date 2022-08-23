Plant yourself in Kelowna NeighbourWoods

There are six tree types available at a cost of $50, plus GST

The City of Kelowna’s popular NeighbourWoods is back for another year. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The City of Kelowna’s NeighbourWoods is back.

It encourages residents to help grow and preserve urban forest areas by providing an opportunity to get a new tree for your yard. Trees are available for pre-order starting Monday, August 29 until September 19, or until they are sold out.

There are six tree types available at a cost of $50, plus GST. This season’s varieties include the American Hackberry, Galaxy Magnolia, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Maidenhair Gingko, Northern Herald® Redbud, and the Redpointe® Maple. There is a limited number of each species and approximately 600 trees are available. They are restricted to one per household, per year due to demand.

“We are so happy to bring NeighbourWoods back this fall,” said Tara Bergeson, urban forester. “While we usually host this program in the spring, we had to push things a bit later due to supply chain issues.”

View and order a tree on the City of Kelowna website. Pick-up will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum, located at 4105 Gordon Drive.

The NeighbourWoods program started in 2010 as an initiative to help grow the urban canopy by offering trees to Kelowna residents at a discounted rate. Since the program started, residents have purchased more than 6,500 trees to plant on their properties.

READ MORE: Kelowna council wild about animal rehab

READ MORE: Plug in and enjoy downtown Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CityCity of KelownaEnvironment