Kelowna RCMP

Police nab Kelowna man again after release from custody

Neil Lingor now faces more charges after he was allegedly caught stealing a generator

A Kelowna man accused of a brazen daytime residential break and enter last Wednesday has been nabbed by police once again and accused of committing additional property crimes in the Central Okanagan.

On Oct. 17, just after 11 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a residential alarm, to a home located along Hollywood Road South, and learned that a property representative on site had discovered that a break and enter had been committed, according to an RCMP news release.

A review of the homes video surveillance footage provided investigators with images of both their break and enter suspect and a vehicle they believed to be associated with that suspect. Those images were disseminated to the local media and within hours, with the assistance of the general public, an arrest was made.

Neil Lingor, 32, was held in police custody overnight and taken before the courts. Lingor was formally charged with criminal offences including, break and enter to commit an offence, possess break-in instruments, disguise face with intent to commit an offence, and breach of a Recognizance of Bail.

READ MORE: Break and enter suspect nabbed with help from Kelowna witness

Lingor was subsequently released from custody on Oct. 18, subject to strict conditions imposed by the courts.

On Oct. 23, at approximately 10 a.m., the West Kelowna RCMP was contacted by the owner of a Honda generator, which had been reported as stolen just days prior to the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. Police learned that the rightful owner tracked his allegedly stolen generator to the Central Okanagan, after he spotted the stolen item listed online for sale. Officers attended the pre-arranged meeting place, along Main Street in West Kelowna, and subsequently arrested Lingor.

“RCMP in the Central Okanagan remain committed to monitoring and disrupting priority offenders who work in our community,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Lingor now faces additional criminal charges of possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking and breach of his Recognizance of Bail. He has since been released by the courts on strict conditions and is expected to re-appear in court on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.


