Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

All users of the Lakeview Water System are impacted

Residents are asked to bring their own container to fill up their water at the bulk water station (Capital News file)

Portions of West Kelowna are under a water quality advisory—again.

According to the city, all users of the Lakeview Water System are affected due to elevated turbidity that has been found in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory lifted for Lakeview Water System

Portions of Boucherie Road, Lakeview Heights and Shannon Lake are some of the neighborhoods impacted.

The city previously rescinded a water quality advisory for the same system just over a week and a half ago on Sept 25. That advisory lasted eight days.

People with weakened immune systems and the elderly should seek added protection by boiling their water, said the city in a statement.

For impacted users, the city is offering free water at its bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Residents are advised to bring their own containers.

To remain up-to-date on changes to the advisory, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.