Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

Portions of West Kelowna are under a water quality advisory—again.
According to the city, all users of the Lakeview Water System are affected due to elevated turbidity that has been found in the Rose Valley Reservoir.
Portions of Boucherie Road, Lakeview Heights and Shannon Lake are some of the neighborhoods impacted.
The city previously rescinded a water quality advisory for the same system just over a week and a half ago on Sept 25. That advisory lasted eight days.
People with weakened immune systems and the elderly should seek added protection by boiling their water, said the city in a statement.
For impacted users, the city is offering free water at its bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Residents are advised to bring their own containers.
