Pro bike riders show off their skills at Big White

Thirty of the world’s top slopestyle mountain bike riders will show off their finest airborne tricks at Big White Ski Resort starting today.

The pro riders are competing in the first Big White Invitational Slopestyle competition, July 4 to 7, a sanctioned event that is the newest addition to the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) World Tour. The B.C. government provided $35,000 to help organizers promote the event, which is expected to attract 5,000 out-of-town visitors, and add $1 million to the local economy, according to a government news release.

“This will be a very exciting, international competition,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture. “It will help cement Big White’s reputation as a year-round destination for world-class sporting events, and provides a great boost to local tourism, bringing in thousands of visitors.”

Related: Big White is looking for volunteers

Slopestyle riders compete on specially designed outdoor courses that feature dramatic drops, jumps and obstacles. They receive points for successfully landing airborne tricks, like tailwhips, 720-degree cork rotations, somersaults and backflips, the release said.

Besides the gold competition for professional riders, the event will include separate bronze competitions for amateur riders, with a chance to win wildcard entry into the gold competition.

The event also features live music, movie nights, demo areas and races for kids aged two to 12.

Government funding for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle is being provided through the Tourism Events Program. The program supports events that raise awareness of B.C.’s tourism experiences and inspires people from around the world to visit the province. These events also generate tourism and economic activities in regions throughout B.C.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.