A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)

Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

A contentious public hearing tackling the relocation of Kelowna’s Costco is set to be held online only — though the details as to how have yet to be announced.

Initially scheduled for Dec. 8, the hearing was moved to Jan. 12 amid new public health orders regarding gatherings imposed by the province in early-December.

A statement on the city’s council meetings webpage advises those looking to participate in the hearing that they will need a computer, tablet or smartphone that’s connected to the internet and has a microphone.

More details on how exactly to participate electronically are set to be released on Jan. 4, 2021.

Costco cleared its first hurdle in its efforts to relocate its Kelowna store in November, as city council gave first reading to rezoning and OCP amendment applications, moving them forward to a public hearing. The proposed new location — a six-hectare property at the corner of Leckie, Baron and Springfield roads — is just 770 metres from the store’s current location at Highways 97 and 33 but will allow for a larger building, with more parking and a gas bar.

Traffic concerns have been the main among several troubles aired by residents. Costco has committed to funding several road improvements in the area.

The meeting is expected to draw a rabble of agitated residents, with both the Costco public hearing and a towering Leon Avenue development on the docket for the regular Tuesday council meeting.

January 2021 will now have two public hearings in back-to-back weeks, as one had already been scheduled for Jan. 19.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
City of KelownaRezoning

