‘Quick Pitch’ challenge gives UBC Okanagan students shot to change the city

Teams can win cash after proposing changes to improve Kelowna

UBC Okanagan is inviting students to pitch changes in Kelowna metrics for a chance to win money.

It the first ever RBC Solve It, Pitch It, Win It! competition presented by Entrepreneurship at UBCO on March 26, contestants are given a chance to practice their pitch skills while creating entrepreneurial ideas to improve Kelowna’s affordability, access to education, entrepreneurship, employment opportunities, and more.

A recently released Urban Work Index surveyed 21 cities in Canada on metrics such as education, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship and affordability. The results placed Kelowna 14th out of 21 and outlines areas where Kelowna could improve affordability of education, access and work integrated learning experiences, entrepreneurship spirit, spaces and programming, affordability of housing, utilities, transportation, food/clothing, leisure, health and basic, career-oriented employment, city economic profile, and job related programs.

Contestants’ pitches would propose solutions to metrics where Kelowna did not rank highly, and earn price money for the funding towards the solutions.

First prize is $1,250, second is $750, and third is $500.

Fifteen teams will pitch their ideas March 26 to a panel of judges, and audience of more than 50 community leaders.

More information can be find here.

