RCDO announces new crime prevention program for West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation residents

The program will offer security assessments and tips to local business owners free of charge

A new initiative on the westside of Okanagan Lake will now make it harder for thieves and criminals to get away with petty crime.

With the help of the City of West Kelowna, the Greater Westside Board of Trade and the Westbank First Nation, a new “Business Watch” program has been announced by the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

The new program will give local businesses an opportunity to register in the program and similar to Block Watch to get updates from one another if there is suspicious criminal activity going on in their area.

“The Business Watch program is specifically designed for businesses within the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation,” said Crime Prevention coordinator Roy Morgan.

“We offer security assessments, target hardening tips and ongoing access to information to help employees and customers continue to feel safe and secure”.

According to Morgan, new businesses that register in the district program will get crime prevention expertise free of charge.

While the program is tailored for West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents, the RDCO Crime Prevention program also provides a variety of security services to Peachland, Lake Country and Central Okanagan east and west electoral areas.

According to the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation websites, there are almost 42,000 people that live within both of the communities.

