RCMP hold annual awards and recognition ceremony in Kelowna

RCMP Southeast District Awards take place Oct. 10, 2019 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna. (Photo - Caoital News)

The Southeast District RCMP are holding their annual awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Kelowna.

Dignitaries will be in attendance to present long-term service awards with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, Commanding Officer’s Commendations and the Commissioner’s Commendation.

There will also be a special recognition to members of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) group who were involved in Project E-Predicate.

Project E-Predicate was an investigation that spanned over two-years across international borders in an effort to charge two senior Hells Angels members and six others across B.C. for drug trafficking.

Four of those eight, including David Gillies, the vice-president of the Hell’s Angels Kelowna chapter, was also charged with conspiring to import 500 kilograms worth of cocaine.

Chief superintendent Brad Hugali (district commander, RCMP Southeast District) and superintendent Brent Mundle (detachment commander, Kelowna) are the hosts.

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, located at 5505 Airport Way, Kelowna.

