UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP rush to scene of injured man in motorhome blaze

Firefighters are on scene on Three Forks Road off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy is confirming that Kelowna RCMP is responding to the area of Greystoke Forrest Service Road and Foolhen Forest Service Road for a report of an RV on fire and an injured man.

“No further information is being released at this time, but the public is asked to avoid the area while RCMP, Fire Services and Emergency Health Services deal with the matter,” she stated.

——————

At least five RCMP vehicles are driving up Highway 33 following a report of a motorhome on fire in the Joe Rich area.

Fire crews were called to Three Forks Road just after 1:30 p.m. and told to block the road and wait for police.

A medical evacuation helicopter was also called in from Kamloops, to the area.

BC Ambulance is headed to the scene as well.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and how many if any are injured following the blaze.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP on scene of Springfield Road home

