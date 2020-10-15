RCMP search for man applying anti-COVID posters around Kelowna

The RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in identifying the suspect responsible for the gluing for hundreds of anti-COVID-19 to poles around Kelowna.
On Sept. 23 at 1:22 p.m. CCTV cameras captured a man applying posters at Stuart Park Rink as well as at the Queensway Bus Loop on Oct. 3 at 5:15 p.m. According to the RCMP the suspect uses wheat paste to apply the posters, which is difficult to remove.
The suspect rides a bike covered in reflective tape with pannier bags on the back and a bike rack over the front tire. He wears a bright yellow helmet, a black biking jacket with reflective stripes and carries a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it.
If you can help to identify this man, please contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.