RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP search for man applying anti-COVID posters around Kelowna

The man has been captured applying posters at Stuart Park and Queensway Bus Loop

The RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in identifying the suspect responsible for the gluing for hundreds of anti-COVID-19 to poles around Kelowna.

On Sept. 23 at 1:22 p.m. CCTV cameras captured a man applying posters at Stuart Park Rink as well as at the Queensway Bus Loop on Oct. 3 at 5:15 p.m. According to the RCMP the suspect uses wheat paste to apply the posters, which is difficult to remove.

The suspect rides a bike covered in reflective tape with pannier bags on the back and a bike rack over the front tire. He wears a bright yellow helmet, a black biking jacket with reflective stripes and carries a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it.

If you can help to identify this man, please contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
