RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
What looks to be blood could be seen on the front of the home. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)What looks to be blood could be seen on the front of the home. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
A jack-o’-lantern out front of the home also had what appears to be blood spattered on the side. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)A jack-o’-lantern out front of the home also had what appears to be blood spattered on the side. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Two cruisers remained on scene on Sunday afternoon but officers declined to comment. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)Two cruisers remained on scene on Sunday afternoon but officers declined to comment. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP remains quiet on Sunday (Nov. 1) after two bloody incidents on Halloween night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, heavy police responses were noted in two spots in the Lower Mission area of the city.

Several cruisers attended what police confirmed to be a stabbing at H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre. Officers on scene told Capital News reporters that one person was taken into police custody and another was sent to hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time. The crime scene appeared to have been cleaned up by Sunday afternoon.

Around the same time, officers flocked to a nearby home at 685 Old Meadows Road. Two cruisers remained at the home as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but Mounties declined to comment on the incident. The area remains cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Despite several houses in the area still adorning Halloween decorations, what appeared to be real blood could be seen smeared on the front of the house, as well as on a jack-o’-lantern and garbage bins out front of the home.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are related.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for further information regarding both incidents.

READ MORE: Police responding to stabbing at H20 Fitness Centre in Kelowna

READ MORE: Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPstabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death
Next story
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Just Posted

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

Officers confirmed a stabbing at H20 Fitness Centre Saturday night, but have released no information about a nearby incident

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

The crash left one person dead and two severely injured

(Facebook / Central Okanagan Search & Rescue)
Missing Westside man located near La Casa

Search and rescue crews located the man on Saturday night

The full moon on Halloween 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Did you see the Halloween full moon? You won’t spot another for 19 years

This year, the Halloween full moon was enjoyed in all timezones — something which hasn’t happened since 1944

Crews loading a person into an ambulance after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Saturday evening, Oct. 31. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the hometown Chase Heat 4-3 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season play Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Shuswap. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan Knights earn KIJHL Halloween treat in Chase

Knights pick up first pre-season win in three tries against cohort rival Chase Heat

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

Most Read