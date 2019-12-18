RDCO says waste collection services will be delayed around Christmas and New Years Day (file)

RDCO services set to be impacted over the holidays

Changes include office closure and delays to waste collection services

Many Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) services are set to be closed or changed over the holidays.

The RDCO announced on Wednesday that their office on KLO road will be shut down between Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

During the week, RDCO said all services and programs provided from the office will be closed.

Waste collection will also be changed during the week.

Between the last week of December and the first week of January, RDCO said residents should put their carts out on the curb one day later than their normal pick-up time. Collection waste services will return to normal on Monday, Jan. 6.

RDCO said the Westside Recycling Centre on Asquith Road will be open during its normal Friday through Monday schedule through the holidays.

For more information on changes to scheduling, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

