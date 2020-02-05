Re/Max Kelowna gives back through Legacy Foundation

Habitat for Humanity was chosen as the recipient of a $2500 donation for Re/Max

Habitat for Humanity proudly accepts a cheque for $2500 from the Re/Max Legacy Foundation. (Contributed)

The Re/Max Realtors Legacy recently presented Habitat for Humanity Okanagan with a $2,500 donation.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

“Together we are working towards Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live.”

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity Canada, a for-impact, non-profit housing organization.

Habitat for Humanity’s model allows families to invest in homeownership while building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter because Habitat believes every family should have safe, decent, affordable housing.

READ MORE: Kelowna raises $3,415 in support of YMCA at Rockets puck toss

READ MORE: 33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.