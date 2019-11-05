Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Highway 97 came to a standstill after reports of a vehicle hitting a pig, Monday evening,

According to DriveBC a southbound lane was closed due to debris on the highway between Airport Way and Old Vernon Road about 7 p.m.

According to witnesses in the area, an animal crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle that caused debris to scatter the highway.

A sand truck had to be called to the area.

Traffic was slow-moving along Highway 97, while emergency crews remained on scene.

No report of any injuries involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It will soon cost more to fly in and out of YLW

Just Posted

Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

It will soon cost more to fly in and out of YLW

Kelowna City Coucil passed a motion to increase at least four different fees at the airport

Joe Rich Fire Rescue hosts its annual food bank drive

Residents invited to support the 15th annual food drive

Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

The show will be hosted by Kelowna comedian Jordan Strauss

RCMP to deploy new technology to help it crack down on speeders

The “black cat radar” unit will help track, detect and analyze where drivers are speeding in Kelowna

VIDEO: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m.

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

COLUMN: Community comes together on Halloween

A new column by Kelowna resident Elizabeth Skelton

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Most Read