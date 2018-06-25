YLW senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz (left), White Spot CEO Warren Erhart and Kayla Ungara, regional director of the Canucks Autism Network, with the Triple O food truck at the Kelowna airport earlier this year when the renovation’s to the airports White Spot restaurant was announced. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Restaurant renovations complete at Kelowna airport

The kitchen of the White Spot restaurant at YLW has been upgraded

If you have a hankering for a hamburger—or any other food item on White Spot’s menu for that matter—and are flying out of Kelowna International Airport, YLW is once again the spot to satiate your hunger.

That’s because the renovations to the White Spot restaurant’s kitchen at the YLW are now complete.

Passengers the airport can once again access the full White Spot menu in the departures area.

As part of the upgrades, brand new, state-of-the-art equipment was installed and the kitchen area was redesigned to improve capacity and speed of service for restaurant customers.

“We’re focused on providing a great customer experience for everyone who comes to YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “Completion of these renovations, in partnership with Skyway Group, will mean improved food service for approximately two million passengers who travel through the airport annually.”

Releated story: Food truck arrives at Kelowna’s airport

To maintain food service during construction, White Spot’s Triple O On-the-Go food truck provided food and beverage service during construction. The food truck was an innovative way for YLW to maintain food service during construction.

“Over 90 years ago, Nat Bailey served hot dogs and popcorn on B.C.’s first food truck at Lookout Point in Vancouver,” said Warren Erhart, CEO of White Spot. “Today, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to support the Kelowna Airport with our food truck, to offer guests the taste of White Spot while this exciting renovation took place.”

Related story: Second White Spot restaurant planned for YLW

Ed Wong, owner of the White Spot franchise at YLW said his restaurant now has the most modern kitchen in the White Spot chain, which will enhance its service to the passengers and guests at YLW.

“I would like to thank the whole team at the Airport who worked to make the renovation go as smoothly as possible. It has truly been a team achievement,” Wong said.

We want to thank passengers for their patience while we work to improve food service at White Spot.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked
Next story
Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

Just Posted

Kelowna agencies participate in National HIV Testing Day

Goal to help reduce negative stigma associated with HIV blood testing

Restaurant renovations complete at Kelowna airport

The kitchen of the White Spot restaurant at YLW has been upgraded

Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

“I was like, ‘oh my God—there is a tree in my dining room,’” says West Kelowna woman affected by storm.

Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

Storm wreaks havoc in Kelowna

Bush fire sparked near Belgo Road

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Falcons sweep Pippins, host Lefties for three

Kelowna earns walk-off win over Yakima Valley Sunday night at Elks Stadium

Standoff in Kamloops ends peacefully

Kamloops Mounties negotiated with a distraught man to leave his home

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Most Read