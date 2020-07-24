A risk of a thunderstorm in the Central Okanagan. Image: Pixabay.

Risk of thunderstorm for Central Okanagan

A 40 per cent chance of rain for Friday

After a couple of days of warm weather and clear skies, showers are expected to return to the Central Okanagan.

A risk of a thunderstorm and a 40 per cent chance of showers is possible in the afternoon, on Friday.

Wind will start to gust to about 40 km/hr near noon.

Showers could continue along with a risk of thunderstorms into the evening and overnight.

The North Okanagan and Shuswap regions are both under a severe thunderstorm watch for Friday.

The high for the day will be 24 C.

Saturday the weather will turn from rain to sun with a high of 28 C. Sunday is also forecast to be sunny with a high of 31 C.

