Road works to affect traffic in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Work being done at Baron and Dilworth as well as the Shannon Lake Road roundabout

Traffic pattern changes are in effect at the Shannon Lake/Bartley Road/Stevens Road intersection in West Kelowna.

They are needed for the construction of a concrete wall and the inner circle of the roundabout. Four-way stop procedures have ended and the intersection now functions as a roundabout.

Drivers can expect minor delays. Signage is in place to remind drivers of changes to the intersection.

Transit and access for emergency services will be maintained during construction.

Also, Baron Road between Dilworth Drive and Underhill Street in Kelowna is now closed until May 15 for the construction of two right-turn lanes. One from Dilworth, northbound onto Baron, and the other from Baron onto Dilworth northbound. Other improvements include new sidewalks and utility upgrades. Work is being done seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Detours and signage will be in place.

