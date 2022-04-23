Utility upgrades to shut down Kelowna’s Abbott Street

Construction should take about a week to complete

Abbott Street, between Osprey Avenue and West Avenue, will be closed for utility improvements for about three weeks.

The closure starts on April 25, with crews working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“This work is happening ahead of Abbott Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) installation, including advance paving on the street,” said Dylan Wilson, senior project manager. “As a result, there will be no through traffic on Abbott within the construction zone and access to West Ave. will be temporarily blocked in a staged manner.”

The east Abbott Street sidewalk will remain open throughout the week, while the west sidewalk will be closed. Drivers are asked to follow the signage that will be placed north and south of the construction area.

