Public input on Kelowna indoor recreation facilities closing soon

It’s time to complete the Indoor Recreation Facilities Strategy (IRFS) which was delivered via a mailed coded postcard over the past three weeks. Kelowna households were mailed the postcard to allow for completion of the online survey at Get Involved Kelowna.

“Thank you to everyone who has completed the survey to date, the information is incredibly valuable as we plan for the long-term recreation and sport needs of our community,” said Doug Nicholas, sport and event services manager. “If your coded postcard is still posted up on the fridge, or sitting in the mail pile, this is a reminder that there are only a few days remaining to weigh in.”

Understanding resident preferences in relation to indoor recreation facilities is a key aspect of the IRFS, in alignment with capital priorities identified through infrastructure planning that prioritizes investments like the replacement of Parkinson Recreation Centre or expansion of the Capital News Centre.

The access code listed on the postcard is required to access the online survey and can only be used once per household. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, April 22. If you did not receive a postcard or misplaced it, you can email recreation@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8800 to request an access code.

