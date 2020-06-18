Kelowna Rockets President and General Manager, Bruce Hamilton, speaks to the media announcing Nolan Foote as announced as the franchise’s 25th Captain at Prospera Place on October 18, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets president Hamilton re-elected as WHL Board of Governors chairman

Hamilton has served as league chairman since 2008

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton has been re-elected as chairman of the Western Hockey League Board of Governors.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the WHL announced Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract.

“It’s a privilege to have the role of the chairman of the board,” said Hamilton.

“It’s an honour to be elected and supported by your 21 partners. This being my tenth term, it’s been a role that I’ve really enjoyed all of the challenges this position creates daily.”

“Granted, we’re going through unprecedented times right now. I think that continuity is important and that we all work together as a league on everything we do with trying to get our business back on its feet; most importantly getting our players in a safe environment to play and for our fans feel comfortable and safe to come and watch us once we get started again.”

Hamilton has been the active chairman of the WHL Board of Governors since 2008. He previously served as chairman from 1998 to 2004. Hamilton is the longest-serving chairman in WHL history.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

