Roll Technologies launches unique brand of e-scooters in Kelowna

The new e-scooter costs $1 to activate and $0.25 per minute

Kelowna residents now have another option for eco-friendly transportation after the launch of Roll Technologies’ e-scooters on Sunday.

Roll, a new micro-mobility option, is striving to address the challenges of urban transportation, including traffic congestion and gaps in the public transit systems. On Sunday, Roll launched the first 30 of its 100 scooters planned for downtown Kelowna.

“These (e-scooters) will really help people move around the city and help solve the traffic congestion problem,” said Roll Technologies CEO Richard Cao. “That is the main reason we started this company.”

Roll will join the already competitive micro-mobility market in Kelowna that already has electric options from OGO scooters and Spin scooters. Cao believes their focus on safety is what separates them from their competitors.

“The main thing we wanted to focus on is safety. We made our scooters base wider. Most people want to stand on two feet. Looking at other models it’s not possible, it’s just too narrow. The brake is also a crucial part of the safety of the ride. We added a ‘blue-brake system’ that when you press the mechanical brake an electric brake also activates.”

The scooter also has front-wheel suspension to make it more stable as well as adjustable handlebars to give the rider a more comfortable stance. Roll will even send you a free helmet to ensure you arrive at your destination safely.

Roll’s electric scooters can be rented through the Roll app, which can be found on both Google Play and the App Store. The cost to activate Roll’s e-scooter is $1 followed by $0.25 per minute.

The app also helps with user safety as it possesses unique technology to reduce the risk of injury for first-time users.

“The app has a first-timer speed limit. If you are identified as a first-timer riding a scooter then we will set the speed limit from 24 km/h to 20 km/h. We know about one-third of people who get injured on scooters are first-time riders.

In addition to the speed limit, the app has a function that allows riders to pause their ride if they wish to get off and grab a drink from Starbucks, for example.

Roll also plans to launch nearly 50 electric bicycles in the near future in addition to 70 more e-scooters in Kelowna.

