Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

Rose Valley hiking and fishing enthusiasts are advised to be cautious around the ice cover on the Rose Valley Reservoir as the City of West Kelowna will be operating its aerator through the winter as part of ongoing efforts to improve water quality.

The aerator introduces oxygen into the reservoir to encourage water circulation which limits conditions that can contribute to algae growth and water quality issues in the Lakeview Water System. As a result of aeration, the city anticipates that ice cover may be thinner than typical, particularly at the south end of the reservoir where the dam is located.

Caution signs have been posted at the reservoir to advise visitors to beware of thin ice.

