Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal for row housing on Rogers Road that was put aside during the district’s last council meeting is now up for approval.

Lake Country council will be considering a development application for a new subdivision on Rogers Road during next week’s council meeting.

If approved, the permit will allow for a 25 unit row housing development, configured into seven buildings, according to a report which will be presented to council Tuesday night.

The proposed development is for 11592 Rogers Rd.

“The development adds density near recreational amenities, and it is closely situated to other multi-dwelling developments. This additional development in the Woodsdale neighbourhood is likely to improve the business case for commercial development in its vicinity by facilitating population growth in this neighbourhood.

“In addition, this will have broader economic impacts for all of Lake Country. Finally, it will enable diversification of the current housing stock in the community, which is predominantly single-family residential,” the report said.

If approved, this will be the first time Troika Developments will build in Lake Country.

