Search for Kelowna man continues

Kelowna RCMP is continuing its search for a missing man who was last seen in April.

Martin Thiffault was last seen on April 19. Kelowna RCMP were made aware of his disappearance on April 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m., when they opened a missing person’s investigation, according to an RCMP news release.

Since that time, the RCMP have followed up on several possible leads and turned to the public for help, having released Martin’s photo and physical description to the media, in an effort to further its ongoing police investigation, the release said.

“It has been nearly a month since Thiffault was last seen and Kelowna RCMP’s missing person coordinator continues to actively investigate his disappearance,”Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, said. “It is very uncommon for Martin to be out of contact with his family or friends for this amount of time and we are, of course, concerned for his well-being.”

Description of Martin Joseph Thiffault:

Caucasian male;

48 years;

5 ft 6 in (168 cm);

157 lbs (71 kg);

Brown hair;

Brown goatee;

hazel eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thiffault is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

