Search ongoing for missing woman last seen on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake

Jacqueline McDermott was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29

Merritt RCMP are asking the public for help in finding 22-year old Jacqueline McDermott.

McDermott hasn’t been seen since Thursday, Sept. 29. She was on her way to attend a yoga retreat neat Merritt that was scheduled for Sept. 30.

Her van was found broken down on the side of Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. Witnesses in the area say they last saw McDermott around her van.

An extensive search by the RCMP, along with their air and dog services and search and rescue has been conducted but there was no sign of McDermott to be found.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

5’7”

111 pounds

curly blonde hair

medium build

nose piercing

fair complexion

If anyone has any information or has seen McDermott, they have to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKamloopsKelownaMerrittSearch and Rescue