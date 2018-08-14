Seasonal worker stabbed on orchard in Kelowna

The suspect is in custody and RCMP are investigating

A seasonal worker underwent emergency surgery overnight after he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow seasonal worker inside their shared accommodation Monday evening in Kelowna.

On Aug. 13, at 8:18 pm, RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing just committed on an orchard property located in the 4300 block of Old Vernon Road in Kelowna. First responders arrived on scene to find one of the seasonal employees, of the orchard, conscious and suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his back.

The victim, a 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital. He reportedly underwent emergency surgery, and continues to recover from his injuries, which police believe to be non-life threatening in nature.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was promptly taken into police custody upon arrival to the scene and without further incident. He faces potential charges related to the incident.

“RCMP continue to secure the crime scene, as investigators with the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section await a warrant to search the property and gather physical evidence,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

