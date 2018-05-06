(Friends of the Nicola Valley/Facebook)

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

A second mobile home park and four more properties have been placed under an evacuation order as the region continues to flood.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the order Sunday afternoon as floodwaters continued to rise in the Lower Nicola.

The Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park at 254 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8 and 125, 356, 374, and 456 Marshall Rd.

Residents are being told to turn off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, and leave immediately.

This is the second evacuation order in the region this weekend after Saturday saw the residents of a mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek being told to evacuate as the creek continued to swell.

An additional evacuation alert has been issued for seven homes in the Lower Nicola and Guichon Creek area.

The addresses affected are:

  • 276, 316 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8
  • 323 Guichon Ave.
  • 2350 Carrington St.
  • 340, 2205, and 2215 Marshall Rd.

People under evacuation alert should gather all essential belonging, medication and documents and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Everyone who is evacuating should head to the reception centre in Merritt at 1721 Coldwater Ave. and register with Emergency Social Services to receive help, food and shelter.

Those who need help getting out or want more information should call the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

