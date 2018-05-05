(Friends of the Nicola Valley/Facebook) (Friends of the Nicola Valley/Facebook)

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

A mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek have been directed to evacuate as the creek continues to swell.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the evacuation order Saturday or all units of the Guichon Creek Mobile Home Park.

A map issued by the district shows that while the mobile home park is under evacuation, other properties in the area remain status quo.

Residents are being advised to leave immediately and shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Anyone needing support services, such as food or accommodation, is asked to report to 1721 Coldwater Avenue.

Flooding swells waterways, causes washouts on roads

The Lower Nicola Indian Band declared a local state of emergency for the Nicola-Mameet reserve No. 1 on May 4, allowing the district to make administrative decisions for those living near the creek which straddles the reserve and city land.

Earlier Saturday, the band issued evacuation orders for six homes on Fyall Road.

Large snowpacks and warmer weather in B.C.’s Interior has placed dozens of others in the region on high alert, including in West Kelowna, Hodges Road and Westbank First Nation.

