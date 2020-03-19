(File photo)

Second ride-hailing company given green light to operate in the Okanagan

Safe Ride Sharing Ltd joins Kabu Ride as two companies allowed to operate in region

The Passenger Transportation Safety Board (PTB) has approved another ride-hailing application for the Okanagan.

Safe Ride Sharing Ltd. now joins Kabu Ride as the two ride-hailing companies that are allowed to operate in the region.

READ MORE: Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

With the approval, Safe Ride Sharing will also be permitted to operate in B.C’s Kootenay, Boundary and Cariboo regions.

Despite the approval, it’s been a slow start for ride-hailing in the Okanagan. In February, PTB rejected four-ride hailing applications from companies trying to operate in the Okanagan.

In December, the PTB also rejected a ride-hailing application from LTG Technologies to operate in the Okanagan.

To view all of the recent ride-hailing decisions in B.C., visit PTB’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Second ride-hailing company given green light to operate in the Okanagan

