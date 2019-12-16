Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

A sentencing hearing began today (Dec. 16) for a former West Kelowna teacher who pleaded guilty earlier this year to having relations with one of his students.

Crown counsellor David Grabavac spent the morning poring through hundreds of messages between Bradley Furman and one of his former students which be described as often sexually explicit.

The Grade 12 student, who was 17 years old at the time, has not been identified.

READ MORE: Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

READ MORE: Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Grabovac said the messages contained evidence of nine instances of sexual intercourse and two instances of oral intercourse between the two, some of which occurred on school grounds.

Furman, a former teacher at Mount Boucherie High School, is accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a child under 18, attempting to pervert the course of justice and several breaches of a court order.

The sentencing hearing is anticipated to take two days to complete. The Crown is seeking a 71 month sentence.

Furman pleaded guilty to the charges in the spring of 2018. While initially released, he returned to jail in August after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing.

While in custody he underwent a pre-sentencing psychological assessment.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna
Next story
Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Just Posted

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Good Citizen nominations sought in North Okanagan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read