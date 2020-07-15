Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Two separate trial dates have been scheduled in relation to the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man, during the 2018 Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna.

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death — 28-year-old Nathan Truant, 22-year-old Noah Vaten, one male youth and one female youth. The two of the accused were 17 years old at the time and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, even though they are now of age. They also will have their own trial.

The who who cannot be named will stand trial on Nov. 9, 2020, for an estimated 16 days.

Truant and Vaten won’t see their day in court until Feb. 22, 2021.

Vaten remains in custody. Truant and the two minors have been released on bail.

At the time Carriere was killed, he was still relatively new to the city, having recently moved from Mississauga, Ont. He had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

READ MORE: Parkinson Recreation Centre reopening to members

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Just Posted

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Parkinson Recreation Centre reopening to members

The pool and the gym areas will remain closed at this time

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

COLUMN: A problem with the WE charity

Federal ethics commissioner investigating Trudeau for the third time

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Most Read