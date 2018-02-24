An accident on Antlers Beach Friday afternoon in Peachland. - Credit: Facebook

Serious injuries sustained in Peachland collision

Both drivers were send to hospital yesterday after a head-on collision

Both drivers involved in a head-on collision in Peachland were sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, said the RCMP.

At 2:07 p.m. Friday, the West Kelowna RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance who were responding to the 6700 block of Highway 97 in Peachland for reports of a head-on collision, said the RCMP.

“The driver of a northbound Ford F350 pickup truck lost control and crossed the centre line after their vehicle began to fishtail in the snow. A southbound Honda CRV was severely damaged, with its driver trapped inside, after being struck head-on,” said the RCMP.

“Highway closures were necessary to allow emergency responders to extract the driver of the Honda CRV, provide medical assistance to both drivers and conduct an investigation and eventually clear the crash scene,” said the RCMP.

