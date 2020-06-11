Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South and Central Okanagan

The storm may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Central and South Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, dangerous thunderstorms could form over the area and may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the U.S. border this afternoon and could move north into the Okanagan late this afternoon or early this evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” read a statement from Environment Canada. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Monitor Environment Canada for alerts and forecast updates. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

