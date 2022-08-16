Shredding the gnar at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

Longboarders are coming from around B.C. and elsewhere to compete in the Knox Mountain Downhill

Longboarders will be carving their way down Kelowna’s most notable mountain this weekend.

They are coming from around B.C. and elsewhere to compete in the Knox Mountain Downhill. The event starts Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 3 p.m. the following day.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend. The lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive, from the base to the first lookout, will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed through the weekend.

Spectators can watch the event from designated areas. Hikers are also allowed access to area trails, including the Apex Trail, when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles.

Parking will be restricted in the lot at the first lookout area on Knox Mountain Drive. The main parking lot at the foot of Knox Mountain will remain open to the public.

