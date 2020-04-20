Grass fire extinguished in Bertram Park

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

An Regional District of the Central Okanagan said the fire is out but Bertram Park is to remain closed while crews are on scene.

A witness stated the fire appeared to have sparked in a stump at the top of a hill in the park.

The park was open to visitors at the time of the blaze. No one was injured in the incident.

—————

A fire that sparked in a tree has spread to the grass at Bertram Park, off Lakeshore Road, in Kelowna.

The grass fire is slow-moving and considered a rank 1 blaze, which indicates its smouldering, with light-white smoke and no open flame.

The blaze is reported to be 100 by 140 feet.

Crews are getting a good handle on the fire which was first reported about 11 a.m. Monday (April 20).

It’s currently unclear how the blaze started.

More to come.

READ MORE: Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

READ MORE: Man arrested after police respond to possible assault in West Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Okanagan MLA’s heart with home province in wake of mass shooting

Just Posted

Two men arrested following alleged robbery at Glenmore restaurant

The restaurant was allegedly robbed Saturday morning about 5 a.m.

Grass fire extinguished in Bertram Park

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

Craft Beer Market to launch food and beer delivery program

The program supports team members and provides meals to kids in need

Man arrested after police respond to possible assault in West Kelowna

The man was arrested on outstanding warrants

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

RCMP attribute change to increase in property crime which increased 23 per cent

Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

Roderick Ashley Flavell is currently charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Shuswap Lake boat launches remain open though travel discouraged

Local governments ask that users respect physical distancing restrictions

Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have received 33 complaints from all areas since Jan. 1

Goose egg addling underway in Okanagan

Program enters its 14th year to help control populations of non-migratory Canadian Geese

Penticton RCMP investigating possible shots fired into downtown apartment

Residents reported hearing shots fired followed by glass shattering

Most Read