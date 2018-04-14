Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Lynrick Road resident Konrad Pimiskern has been dealing with a flooded basement for almost a month and the water keeps coming. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Missed out on our top stories this week? Don’t worry because every weekend the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will showcase the top stories from the week.

1. Konrad Pimiskern looks around his flooded basement and wonders where the water is from and who will pay for the damage it caused to his home.

The Black Mountain area resident has been pumping water out of his house for a month, as have several of his Lynrick Road neighbours in the Mountainview subdivision.

2. Finding orange rocks along Kelowna’s beaches? It’s a natural phenomenon that occurs every year.

3. Lake Country residents will have to wait until 2020 for a new roundabout on Oceola Road.

Construction on the Oceola Road roundabout was set to begin at the end of April, but tenders the district received didn’t meet expectations and the project will wait until 2020.

4. The Okanagan Rail Trail is getting a boost from the federal government.

The announcement of $1.3 million was made Thursday in Lake Country.

5. Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Snow will turn to rain later Saturday morning. The B.C. Government has also extended it’s winter tire regulations to April 30 in order to make roadways safer following an intense winter.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Just Posted

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

Kelowna flood protection measures underway

B.C. Wildfire Service will be in Kelowna next week to lend a hand

VIDEO: Crash stalls Friday commute

A two vehicle collision stalls traffic on Highway 97 and Highway 33

Kelowna gets new farm fresh culinary market

The market will open this summer off of Harvey Avenue

What is that giant bark ball in Lake Country?

Creator David Jacob Harder explains his Ponderosa Sphere installation

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

With star striker Kei Kamara sidelined by an injury, Whitecaps gave up two second-half goals

‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

US President Donald Trump took to his favourite platform to share it was a ‘perfectly executed strike’

B.C. issues Trans Mountain pipeline permit update as premier heads to Ottawa

Ministry says 201 of 587 permit applications submitted to various permitting agencies are approved

Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria

Canadian minister says Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack

Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says

Most Read