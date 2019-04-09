Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Just because it’s spring, doesn’t mean the weather can’t change on high mountain passes.
Alissa Monaghen posted a Tweet on Monday, with a video of snow on the Okanagan Connector.
“Well this is unexpected,” she wrote.
Well this is unexpected. #coquihalla #coquihallaconnector pic.twitter.com/2YJDTaemN6
— Alissa Monaghan (@hopefaithlove64) April 9, 2019
While Highway 97C looks clear this morning, according to DriveBC cams, snow is in the forecast for both the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures in Kelowna are cooling off, with 70 per cent of showers expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
