Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP remind residents to drive to road conditions, not speed limits as harsh weather persists

Massive amounts of snow compounded with icy conditions made traveling in West Kelowna an extremely difficult task on Sunday night.

The West Kelowna RCMP also had their hands full dealing with power outage related fires.

According to police, one of the worst areas was Gellatly Road, which was extremely icy at one point making it difficult for vehicles to make it up the steep incline. Due to the conditions, the RCMP closed the road in both directions so that it could be cleared and sanded.

READ MORE: Big White to host snowboard world cup event in late January

At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, strong winds blew over a large tree onto a power line on Webber Road, which in turn caught fire. The fire did not extend to any structures but the road was shut down for a period of time to allow the West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Hydro to extinguish the fire and fix the lines. There were no injuries reported.

Later at around 10:30 p.m., there was a three-vehicle chain-reaction collision along Highway 97, near Ross Road, due to icy road conditions. Two of the vehicles were towed and only minor injuries were reported.

“There were also a few abandoned vehicles throughout the area (along Highway 97 and Ross Road) that were a result of several factors including, running out of gas, not having proper winter tires and likely the driver’s decision to park and avoid risking driving with the road conditions,” said Const. Tania Carroll.

“Overall, the snow, ice and wind made for terrible driving conditions throughout the Okanagan yesterday. Motorists need to be reminded to drive to the road conditions and not to the posted speed limit, as the posted speed limit is for optimal driving conditions.”

Currently, there are no weather alerts in the Okanagan. The temperature is currently – 14 C with a few more flurries expected tonight.

READ MORE: Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna clothing store re-works and re-purposes vintage finds
Next story
Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters swarm downtown Kelowna in protest of pipeline

Just Posted

First annual Grizzli Winery Icewine Festival to take place late January

The festival will highlight four award-winning icewines and two specially selected table wines

AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Crews are actively sanding all routes

Stuck semi-trailers block Westlake Road

Icy road conditions cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP remind residents to drive to road conditions, not speed limits as harsh weather persists

Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Okanagan Valley this morning

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

Most Read