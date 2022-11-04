Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)

Snow causes delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

Multiple flights are affected by weather conditions

Flights at the Kelowna International Airport are being delayed, cancelled or diverted elsewhere due to heavy snow falling in the region.

Flights departing to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto have been cancelled or delayed on Friday.

“We are experiencing some flight delays due to winter weather conditions at #YLW. Please check your flight status with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport,” read a post by YLW on Facebook.

Snowfall warnings are up for areas including the Okanagan, Prince George, Cariboo and 100 Mile regions, as well as sections of the Sea-to-Sky, Coquihalla and Yellowhead highways and higher elevations of highways 1, 3, and 97.

Accumulations of up to 25 centimetres were expected on some of those routes before the snow was forecast to turn to rain.

Travel advisories are in effect for multiple B.C. highways as motorists are warned to make alternative plans due to weather conditions.

Staff at YLW are working to clear runaways and clear planes of snow for when visibility improves.

READ MORE: ‘Worst we’ve seen in 50 years’: Okanagan Connector closes during snowstorm

READ MORE: Power outage in Westside affects almost 300 people

