Environment Canada is predicting a snowfall for the Central Okanagan

Watch out for white stuff falling from the sky this morning.

Environment Canada is predicting periods of light snow today with a high of 0 C. Thursday also has a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 0 C.

Friday has a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers with a high of 3 C.

Highway alerts for the Coquihalla and the Trans-Canada Highway are currently in effect.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.