Snowmobiler lucky to be alive after accident near Big White

The snowmobiler hit a tree and suffered serious injuries while out riding in the Greystokes area

The rescue occurred Tuesday night at around 10 p.m.

A snowmobiler is lucky to be alive after suffereing serious injuring in the backcountry near Big White.

On Tuesday night, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (CORS) were dispatched to the Greystokes area east of Kelowna to help rescue an injured snowmobiler.

The incident happened after a single snowmobiler joined another group of snowmobilers out on a trail.

While the group was riding, the snowmobiler who joined the group hit a tree hard while out riding. After sustaining injuries and cracking his helmet, the other riders sent a call for help with an emergency locator beacon.

After the call, the group transported the injured individual 800 meters to the Kelowna Snowmobile Club’s Hilton Hut.

At approximately 10 p.m., the individual was transported on a utility vehicle to a forestry service road near Big White where an ambulance was waiting for him.

Search manager Duane Tresnich said the man is lucky to be alive following the incident.

“Although he filed a trip plan, he was still riding by himself. He may have had a much longer wait if it wasn’t for the other riders,” said Tresnich.

Cors is a non-profit B.C. organization that helps assist the RCMP and other provincial services during rescue operations.

Last year, the organization responsed to 50 calls in the Central Okanagan.

