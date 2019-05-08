Spike belt and police plane called in to stop speeding vehicle in Lake Country

Both Vernon and Lake Country RCMP both attended the incident

RCMP in Lake Country were forced to use a spike belt and call in a police fixed wing plane to stop a vehicle that failed to pull over for officers, on Tuesday.

About 1:30 p.m., Vernon RCMP asked Lake Country officers to assist them in searching for a suspect vehicle that was last seen headed south. Police spotted what they spotted what they believed to be the suspect vehicle, a black Honda Prelude, which allegedly failed to stop for RCMP.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the vehicle turned out to not be the original suspect vehicle from Vernon however, it was witnessed driving at high rates of speed and in a dangerous manner in the Carrs Landing area.

At this time, police called in the RCMP aircraft to monitor the Honda’s movements from above.

“No matter which way he turned, the suspect found himself driving towards police who were already in the area. A spike belt deployed by a member of the Lake Country RCMP, along Barkley Road, effectively disabled the vehicle,” stated O’Donaghey. “The driver and an unidentified passenger eventually ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.”

The suspect was located by police and taken into custody, but the unidentified passenger remains outstanding as police continue to investigate.

A 31-year-old Kelowna man faces potential criminal charges and remains in police custody at this time.

