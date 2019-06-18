Starbucks will serve coffee at its 16th location after getting the A-OK from Kelowna city councillors on Monday. (Artist rendering)

Starbucks gets Kelowna councillors seal of approval

New coffee shop to open in Taco Time building

Starbucks will serve Kelowna coffee drinkers at its 16th location following city councillors approval on Monday.

The coffee giant will set up shop inside the Taco Time at Dilworth Shopping Centre and provide a patio space and drive-thru services.

READ MORE: Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

This proposal came on the heels of council approving a new Tim Hortons location on Leckie Road at the Midtown Urban Centre last week.

Coun. Ryan Donn opposed the motion to approve the new Tims at the June as he was reluctant to support a drive-thru in a walkable area.

“A large part of their business is done through the drive-thrus these days,” Donn said about Tim Hortons. “I understand the business cases for that and we don’t have a policy against it, but I think it is a conversation we need to have.”

But in this case, Coun. Donn said he will support this project as it is in a facility that was “historically a drive-thru.”

READ MORE: Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

They say a Starbucks is on every corner, and in the case of Dilworth Shopping Center, it’s true. Another Starbucks location is set up inside the Safeway, which will share the same parking lot as the new store.

