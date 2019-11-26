Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

Environment Canada forecasts a brisk a sunny week in the Okanagan

(Photo: Landon Hemmes)

Sunglasses, scarves and parkas will be needed this week in Kelowna.

Environment Canada is forecasting some cold days ahead along side clear skies and bright sunny days. Sub zero temperatures getting down to -14 C are to be expected this week as the Okanagan shifts into the holiday winter season.

The weather starts to significantly drop on Wednesday with -3 C during the day and overnight temperatures dropping to as low as -9 C and then as low as – 14 C on Friday night.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a three-day stretch of sun from Thursday to Saturday.

Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

