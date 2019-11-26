Okanagan ChristmasFest set to light up Kelowna

The indoor/outdoor Christmas market will return Dec. 12

The magic of the holiday season returns to Kelowna during the second annual Okanagan ChristmasFest.

The European inspired outdoor Christmas market will be held Dec. 12, 13, and 14 both indoors and outdoors at the Kanata Hotel and Conference Centre.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the Jingle Bar, Gingerbread House display and Telus Christmas Tree walk in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

READ MORE: Kelowna high school hosts turkey drive to support Central Okanagan Food Bank

Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

New this year is the Elementary School Gingerbread Competition where you can buy a raffle ticket for one of the chef-inspired Gingerbread Houses with a weekend stay at Silver Star with ski passes, all in support of The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House.

A full entertainment schedule is available on www.okchristmasfest.com.

READ MORE: Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns for three shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton cafe bounces back from break-in

Just Posted

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns for three shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, will lead a music celebration of John Denver classics

31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

Water St. from Doyle Ave. to Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

The Voodos finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in the province

Darryl Lenox headlines New Year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

Attendees will enjoy a night of drinks, dinner, comedy and a live DJ

Kelowna Legacy Group continues push for public appeal over proposed use of city land

The group’s new website details a vision for downtown Kelowna, including the former RCMP site

Homeless encampment on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Most Read