Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

It’s going to be a sunny week ahead in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting the Okanagan to be 15 C and sunny on Monday with a risk of frost overnight.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny at 16 C and on Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures about 15 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday is anticipated to be warm and sunny with temperatures about 15 C.

Fog is forecast for Tuesday morning, turning to sunshine by the afternoon with a day time high of 16 C. For Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures about 14 C.

To the south of the Interior in the Similkameen, temperatures will warm up to 18 C on Monday with clear sunny skies.

Tuesday is expected to be even warmer at 19 C with sunshine and about 18 C for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.

