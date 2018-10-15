Sunny skies for the week ahead

It’s going to be a sunny week ahead in the Okanagan and Shuswap.
Environment Canada is forecasting the Okanagan to be 15 C and sunny on Monday with a risk of frost overnight.
Tuesday will be warm and sunny at 16 C and on Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures about 15 C.
In the Shuswap, Monday is anticipated to be warm and sunny with temperatures about 15 C.
RELATED: Weekend weather update
Fog is forecast for Tuesday morning, turning to sunshine by the afternoon with a day time high of 16 C. For Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures about 14 C.
To the south of the Interior in the Similkameen, temperatures will warm up to 18 C on Monday with clear sunny skies.
Tuesday is expected to be even warmer at 19 C with sunshine and about 18 C for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.